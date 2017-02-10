Kia to sponsor Sky1 award winning ‘Modern Family’

To mark the launch of the all-new Kia Rio, Kia Motors (UK) Limited has confirmed that it has secured full broadcast TV sponsorship with the Sky1 Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning comedy, Modern Family. This is one of the world’s biggest comedy shows, with a UK reach in excess of 3.7m families per episode with the sponsorship activity expecting to reach over 9.4m individuals.

The sponsorship will showcase the all-new Rio in 15 and 5 seconds ‘bumpers’ placed between the commercial breaks. With a high quality and theatrical feel the bumpers will highlight the transformed exterior, advanced safety features and new levels of quality that come with the all-new Rio. The bumpers will also allude to the characters from the show with a quirky, humorous reveal. The 15 second bumpers will further strengthen the Rio model name as they contain an end-line voice-over; ‘Modern Family on Sky, brought to you by the all-new Kia Rio’.

David Hilbert, Marketing Director at Kia commented on the sponsorship with Sky1: “Modern Family fits in well with the Kia brand and is a perfect way for us to engage with a family audience to highlight the attributes of the all-new Kia Rio. This is the first time that we have worked alongside Sky and we are looking forward to further successes through the year.”

The Sky1 sponsorship will hit the screens on February 3 with the brand new Series 8 of Modern Family attracting much attention and appearing on TV screens every Friday at 8.30pm. This new series runs until July and for the balance of the year the broadcast sponsorship will continue delivering the all-new Rio in excess of 600 back catalogue repeats, currently two episodes per weekday, four on Saturday and four on Sunday, as well as catch up TV, box set and on demand viewing.

The Sky1 sponsorship deal was brokered by Havas Media in partnership with Kia.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.