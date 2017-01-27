Home > News Releases > Kia releases second Super Bowl commercial teaser

Kia releases second Super Bowl commercial teaser

January 26, 2017

Kia Motors will return to the Super Bowl for the eighth consecutive year with a 60-second spot for the all-new 2017 Niro crossover. Starring Melissa McCarthy and scheduled to air in the third quarter, the ad traces a heroic and harrowing journey stretching from the polar ice caps to an arid desert, and continues to prove why the Niro is “a smarter kind of crossover” with its no-compromise package of style, utility and fuel economy of up to 50 miles per gallon combined for the FE trim1.

Click here to view a 15-second teaser of the spot

For additional information on the Niro marketing campaign, please click here.

