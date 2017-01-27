Kia releases second Super Bowl commercial teaser

Kia Motors will return to the Super Bowl for the eighth consecutive year with a 60-second spot for the all-new 2017 Niro crossover. Starring Melissa McCarthy and scheduled to air in the third quarter, the ad traces a heroic and harrowing journey stretching from the polar ice caps to an arid desert, and continues to prove why the Niro is “a smarter kind of crossover” with its no-compromise package of style, utility and fuel economy of up to 50 miles per gallon combined for the FE trim1.

