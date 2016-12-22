Kia Niro sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for lowest fuel consumption by a hybrid vehicle

Arriving at New York City Hall in downtown Manhattan, the US-specification Kia Niro* officially received a Guinness World Record® title for the lowest fuel consumption driving across the USA from coast to coast (hybrid car). The new record-setting fuel economy rating was an incredible 76.6 mpg (3.07 L/100km).

Orth Hedrick, Vice President, Product Planning at Kia Motors America, commented: “We’re extremely pleased with the Niro’s record-breaking performance. We set out to build a vehicle that offers real-world utility, great looks and fantastic mileage, and setting the Guinness World Record® title confirms our achievement.”

The US-specification Niro EX was driven by Wayne Gerdes of Carlsbad, California, and co-driver Robert Winger of Williamsburg, Virginia, 3,715.4 miles (5,979 kilometres) from Los Angeles City Hall to New York City Hall using only 48.5 gallons (183.6 litres) or 4.1 tanks of gasoline. The vehicle was not altered in any way for the attempt.

The Niro, a low-emissions hybrid crossover, is the first of its kind – a car that combines the practicality and design appeal of a crossover with the high fuel efficiency of a hybrid. The parallel hybrid powertrain combines a 1.6-litre gasoline direct injection engine with lithium-ion polymer battery pack and 32 kW electric motor, transmitting power to the front wheels through a six-speed double-clutch transmission. For Europe, the Niro is capable of producing carbon dioxide emissions of just 88 g/km and achieving fuel efficiency of 3.8 L/100km (combined, New European Driving Cycle).

Key features of the new Niro available to European buyers include a suite of DRiVE WISE Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection. Niro buyers can select from a wide range of connectivity features, such as Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, as well as the brand’s own Kia Connected Services telematics system. A smartphone-friendly car, customers can also specify a wireless smartphone charger and an eight-speaker JBL Premium audio system. The hybrid crossover is also able to tow braked loads of up to 1,300 kg, a significant capability for a hybrid crossover.

