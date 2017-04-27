Kia Motors America adds Saad Chehab to Executive Management Team

Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced that Saad Chehab will join the company as vice president, marketing communications. The former global chief marketing officer of Maserati will oversee strategy and execution for all KMA marketing, advertising and communications activities.

Chehab will report to KMA’s chief operating officer and executive vice president, Michael Sprague, and begin work at Kia on May 8.

“Saad Chehab is a recognized innovator with a proven track-record of success. His wide range of experience will strengthen our efforts to raise awareness and improve perception of the Kia brand and increase demand for our world-class products,” said Justin Sohn, president and CEO, KMA.

Throughout his career, Chehab has guided many effective and award-winning initiatives while serving in high-profile roles such as president & CEO of the Chrysler brand, director of FCA group advertising and retail marketing, and director of creative services at Ford Motor Company.

