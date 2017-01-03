Kia kicks off 2017 with SUV event in January

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd is starting 2017 with a wide range of offers across its model line-up. For private customers looking to buy a new SUV in January, dealerships will be holding an SUV event, to showcase the exciting range of lifestyle vehicles Kia has to offer and allow customers to pick the right SUV for them. They will also now benefit from Kia’s servicing package – Care-3, free of charge on models ordered before January 31 and registered by March 31. The offer is available on all Soul and Soul EV, all-new Niro, all-new Sportage and Sorento models.

For customers looking to buy a new Picanto five-door or MY16 cee’d a great finance offer of zero per cent PCP over three years is available with no deposit between January 1 and March 31.

From January 1 through to March 31 2017, private customers can also benefit from a £1,000 saving on Venga and Sorento as well as the facelifted Carens – which made its debut at the Paris Motor Show last year.

2016 saw the launch of the All-New Optima Sportswagon. For customers who cannot decide between the Optima Saloon or this new model, a free upgrade will be available, making both cars available at the same list price from January 1 to March 31 2017.

The Kia Sorento comes with a £1,000 customer saving as well as free Care-3 for cars ordered in January. In addition, Caravan Club members buying a Sorento privately through the Kia dealer network will benefit from £1,000 towards Kia accessories. All grades have all-wheel drive, hill-start assist, trailer stability assist, reversing sensors and can haul between 2,000kg and 2,500kg depending on the version, meaning this SUV is a perfect companion for caravanning adventures.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.