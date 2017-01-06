Kia: The curve ahead reaches the end of the road

Intrigued and excited Kia-watchers don’t have to wait much longer to see just what www.thecurveahead.net has been trailing for the last month. The wait is almost over!

Media speculation around Kia’s big news from the North American International Auto Show has reached fever-pitch but this weekend that hype will become reality when Kia’s dedicated website will feature a live webcast as the marque’s latest creation is unveiled to the watching world.

Scheduled to go live at 11.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 January the website will allow the world to join in the excitement as Kia unveils its latest creation – the fastest accelerating car in Kia’s history.

And when the live show comes to an end, a range of moving and still images will become available along with all the facts and figures journalists, car-nuts and industry-watchers have been guessing at for the last month.

The four existing films on www.thecurveahead.net have hinted at the car’s development, design and performance but only the tiniest details have been visible. The website has also featured some clues as to the location of the unveiling – with the countdown clock helping those with a sharp knowledge of time-zones get an even clearer picture.

On Sunday at 11.30GMT the waiting will be over.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.