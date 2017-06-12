Key positions at Volkswagen Truck & Bus and MAN Truck & Bus to be reshuffled

Volkswagen Truck & Bus and MAN Truck & Bus will see a reshuffle of key Executive Board positions as of July 1, 2017. Josef Schelchshorn – to date Chief Human Resources Officer and Arbeitsdirektor (Executive Board member responsible for employee relations) at MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus as well as the Head of HR for the Group at Volkswagen Truck & Bus – is leaving the company for personal reasons. He will be succeeded in all three positions by Dr. Carsten Intra, whose duties to date on the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus AG will be assumed by Dr. Frederik Zohm (Research & Development) and Dr. Ulrich Dilling (Production & Logistics).

Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus and the Volkswagen AG Board of Management member responsible for commercial vehicle activities, regrets Josef Schelchshorn’s decision. “We are sad to see Mr. Schelchshorn leave the company. He has made a splendid contribution toward the start-up of Volkswagen Truck & Bus and set the course for the future at MAN. I would like to thank Mr. Schelchshorn – also on behalf of the rest of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Management – for his valuable assistance and wish him all the best for the future.”

Emphasizing the importance of the Executive Board appointments for the workforce, Saki Stimoniaris, Chairman of the Group Works Council of MAN SE says: “It is only together that we are able to achieve our most important goals: secure and attractive jobs and a successful company. This also includes stability at Executive Board level – we support all the individuals. On behalf of the workforce, we would like to thank Josef Schelchshorn for relations that were always close and trusting.”

The contract for Joachim Drees as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MAN SE and of MAN Truck & Bus AG which was originally set to run for three years was extended by the Supervisory bodies for another five years as of April 1, 2018.

Joachim Drees held managerial positions at Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Trucks from 1996 onward before switching in 2006 to British investment company HgCapital LLP as Partner for Portfolio Management. From 2012 onward, he was Chief Financial Officer of Drees & Sommer AG with responsibility for Finance & Controlling, M&A, Human Resources, Administration, and Internationalization Support. Joachim Drees has been CEO of MAN SE and of MAN Truck & Bus AG since 2015. He is also a member of the Management of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH.

Dr. Carsten Intra joined the former MAN Nutzfahrzeuge AG in 2001 as a production engineer. Two years later, he became Head of Driver Cab Production at the Munich site. He was made Head of Central Site Network Planning in 2004. From 2006 onward, Intra led the Heavy-Duty Trucks business unit. Following further management positions in Turkey and Brazil, Intra took over Executive Board responsibility for Production & Logistics at MAN Truck & Bus AG in 2012. Since November 2015, he has additionally held the role for Research & Development.

Dr. Frederik Zohm was most recently responsible at Volkswagen Truck & Bus for management of the strategic alliance with US-based truckmaker Navistar. Prior to this, he was with Daimler AG in different management positions at Evo-Bus, the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Cooperation, and lastly Daimler Trucks Powertrain.

Dr. Ulrich Dilling headed the MAN engine plant in Nuremberg and managed various international powertrain projects in this position. In 2017, he took over the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s component production across all sites. The graduate engineer joined in 2009 coming from transmission system manufacturer Getrag where he also gained 11 years of international experience in its subsidiaries in the USA and Sweden as Plant Manager and Director following his time in Germany. He became a member of the Getrag Group’s Management in 2004.

