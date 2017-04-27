Kelley Blue Book names Honda as 2017 Best Value Brand

For the third consecutive year Honda has been named as the Best Value Brand: Non-Luxury Brand by Kelley Blue Book in its 2017 Brand Image Awards. Honda vehicles were noted for their reliability, refinement and exceptional resale value. The Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automobile manufacturers’ successes in fostering and retaining brand attributes that customers appreciate and pay attention to when considering the purchase of a new vehicle.

