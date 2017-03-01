KA seeks to close its manufacturing facility in Heiligenhaus, Germany

Kongsberg Automotive presented a substantial cost restructuring plan late last year which includes reducing the manufacturing footprint from 31 to 25 facilities, mainly within the Powertrain and Chassis products segment in Europe. As part of this plan, the company announced that the Basildon plant will be closed.

Further, it has now been decided that the Heiligenhaus plant will also be among the production facilities that will be closed, and that the Company has now initiated the negotiations with the Works Council to agree on the balance of interest and social plan for all affected employees.

The Heiligenhaus facility, which has 56 employees, manufactures and supplies vehicle control systems; it provides quality engineered Shifter Controls and Cables, Conduit and Core, for the world’s top makers of commercial vehicles.

