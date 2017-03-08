Jürgen Haberland to expand MAN Engines business in Las Americas

As part of the market expansion strategy for MAN Engines in Las Americas, Jürgen Haberland (40) will continue to expand the business in the role he is set to take up on August 1, 2017: Head of Business Development Off-Road and Power. The manager, who has many years’ experience in the engine and components industry, will be an on-site presence at MAN Engines & Components, Inc., a subsidiary of MAN Truck & Bus located in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Since 2011, Haberland has been heading up the Off-Road market segment at MAN Engines with much success, taking on responsibility for application engineering, service, and sales of engines for both construction and agricultural machinery as well as rail vehicles. Possessing a degree in mechanical engineering with a specialism in agricultural technology, plus an MBA in management & finance, he has been working for MAN at the International Engine Competence Center in Nuremberg, Germany, since 2008. After completing his thesis on engine technology while based in Brazil, he was employed as a research associate at the University of Hohenheim in Germany, working on the ride dynamics of off-road vehicles. Thanks to his period spent abroad and his Brazilian wife, Haberland – a father of three – speaks fluent Portuguese.

As Head of Business Development, Haberland will focus heavily on project development and work closely with colleagues in Germany to promote new business. He will report to Ricardo Barbosa, Managing Director of MAN Engines & Components, Inc.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.