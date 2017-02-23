JTEKT: Skills test receives high praise in Thailand, leading to nationally-accredited skills test policy

The skills test that JTEKT Corporation’s group company, JTEKT Automotive (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (JATH), JTEKT’s Thai automotive parts production base, had been independently implementing was highly praised for its content and achievements, and in 2017 began being run as a skills test evaluation system accredited by the Thai government.

Previously, no such nationally-recognized skills test existed in Thailand so in 2006, JATH began carrying out its own training and testing of lathe, maintenance and inspection skills. In order to strengthen the business foundation of this initiative and promote it further, JATH broadened this skills test to include its suppliers, securing participation by a total of 2400 people.

This achievement and the content of the skills test itself were recognized by the Thai government, and resulted in a joint project being established between the Department of Skill Development, Thailand (DSD) and Japan Vocational Ability Development Association (JAVADA) called the Skills Evaluation System Promotion Program, which aimed to increase the level of Thai skilled workers. Training and trials began in January 2017 and JATH employees are playing a role as trainers.

JTEKT’s group vision is “No. 1 & Only One – Shaping a Better Future” and as part of this, the company promotes the three pillars of “Building Value,” “Building Excellent Products,” and “Building Professionals”. In regard to “Building Professionals,” JTEKT will not only develop our own local staffs’ skills but also engage in the social-contributing activity of helping improve the level of skilled workers in Thailand on the whole.

