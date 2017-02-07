Josh Switkes, Founder & CEO, Peloton confirmed for Connected Car California

Josh Switkes, Founder and Chief Executive, Peloton has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Josh has been working on systems to make driving safer and more efficient for the last 13 years. After his work at Stanford University on a variety of vehicle control systems, including guaranteeing safety for lanekeeping assistance and steering wheel haptic feedback, Josh developed production control systems for Volkswagen, Audi, and Tula Technology. Josh is also an avid (but amateur) race car driver, cyclist and marathon runner, and is improving his commercial vehicle driving every day.

Josh holds a PhD from Stanford University in Mechanical Engineering.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car California will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

To register for this event, please go to http://connectedcarcalifornia.com/#tile_tickets

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

