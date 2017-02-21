Jonathan Allen, Principal, Booz Allen Hamilton confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Jonathan Allen, Principal, Booz Allen Hamilton has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Jon is a Booz Allen Hamilton Director and the firm’s executive for their commercial transportation and manufacturing practice, focusing on information, product, and operational security, as well as advanced analytics, related to IOT, vehicle, and the manufacturing environment.

He recently served as the Executive Director of the Automotive Information Sharing & Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) and led the automotive industry in creating its first cyber threat and vulnerability information-sharing consortium.

For the first ten years of his Booz Allen career, Jon supported US Government clients within the defence and intelligence agencies developing cyber resiliency, mission assurance, and risk practice protecting US critical infrastructure.

