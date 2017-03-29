John Kenney, Director of Networking Research & Principal Researcher, Toyota InfoTechnology Center confirmed for Connected Car California

John Kenney, Director of Networking Research & Principal Researcher at Toyota InfoTechnology Center has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Dr. John Kenney is Director of Networking Research and a Principal Researcher at the Toyota InfoTechnology Center in Mountain View, California. He represents Toyota in international standards organisations and industry research consortia, including SAE, IEEE, ETSI and the Car2Car Communications Consortium. He also represents Toyota in DSRC Spectrum Sharing discussions with the US Government and the Wi-Fi industry.

Prior to his work with Toyota, John was a member of the Tellabs Research Center and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Notre Dame. He has graduate degrees from Stanford and Notre Dame.

