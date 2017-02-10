John Juriga, Director Powertrain, Hyundai – Kia Technical Center confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

John Juriga, Director Powertrain, Hyundai – Kia Technical Center has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

John Juriga joined the Hyundai/Kia America Technical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2003, and in 2006 was promoted to Director of Powertrain North America.

In this role, he oversees Hyundai and Kia powertrain development activities in North America including the Michigan labs and the development labs in California, and supports the North American manufacturing plants in Alabama and Georgia. John’s engineering team focuses on the development of innovative technology for Hyundai and Kia powertrains that meet the customer desire for fuel efficiency, value and performance.

John began his professional career at General Motors Chevrolet Engineering. He held several positions in powertrain development and integration, he was later promoted to the position of Assistant Chief Engineer for the Passenger Car V8 engines at General Motors.

