Joe Fabbre, Director of Platform Solutions, Green Hills Software confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Joe Fabbre, Director of Platform Solutions, Green Hills Software has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Joe Fabbre is Director of Platform Solutions at Green Hills Software and has over 20 years of experience in the embedded software industry. He works with Green Hills Software’s partners and clients to architect platform-based solutions for several vertical markets.

In recent years, he has focused primarily on the automotive sector and has been directly involved with several programs at various OEM’s and Tier 1 suppliers.

Joe holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a Master’s in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

To register for this event, please go to http://connectedcardetroit.com/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotiveworld.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.