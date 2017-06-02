Jenson Button to Race NSX-GT at Suzuka 1000km

TEAM MUGEN (Director: Nagataka Tezuka) announced today that McLaren-Honda racing driver Jenson Button will join the team for a one-off race in the SUPER GT Series, GT500 class. Jenson will drive a Honda NSX-GT at the 46th International SUZUKA 1000km, Round 6 of the SUPER GT series (August 27) at Suzuka Circuit, Japan. The announcement means TEAM MUGEN will race with three drivers behind the wheel; regular drivers Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima, and Jenson.

The 2009 Formula One World Champion will take the opportunity to drive the TEAM MUGEN NSX-GT for the first time at Suzuka Circuit during two days of tyre testing on 6-7 June.

The Suzuka 1000km is the longest-running car race in Japan, held annually since 1966. 2017 will be the last time Suzuka will host the race followed by new endurance race starting from 2018.