Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk named FOUR WHEELER “2017 SUV of the Year”

The 2017 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk – the most capable Grand Cherokee ever – has been named FOUR WHEELER “2017 SUV of the Year.” The award is given annually by the editors of the opinion-leading off-road enthusiast publication.

“The addition of the Trailhawk to the Grand Cherokee model lineup is yet another example of Jeep’s commitment to producing vehicles that are just as nimble and capable in the dirt as they are on the paved road,” said FOUR WHEELER Editor Ken Brubaker. “The Trailhawk model, which includes a unique version of Grand Cherokee’s Quadra-Lift air suspension to improve articulation and suspension travel, takes a capable vehicle and makes it even better. In addition to the great functional upgrades, the Trailhawk package adds a number of visual tweaks to create a handsome and rugged appearance.”

Over the course of a week, FOUR WHEELER’s judges conducted a variety of tests spanning more than 1,000 miles of terrain that included pavement, gravel, dirt, sand, rocks, mud and snow at elevations ranging from sea level to more than 9,000 feet. During the off-road portion of testing, judges evaluated visibility from the driver seat, four-wheel-drive system selection and performance, tire performance and durability, engine power and cooling, transmission function and cooling, suspension tuning and performance and traction control system function. Judges spent time on-road evaluating driving characteristics, such as handling, ride quality, interior comfort and steering feel. Other factors also taken into consideration include price, fuel efficiency, tire size and ramp travel index (RTI), which tests suspension articulation.

“Our new Trailhawk model is the most capable Grand Cherokee ever produced, and we’re delighted the FOUR WHEELER editors have recognized its outstanding combination of off-road features,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “Trailhawk instantly provided Grand Cherokee customers even more legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, quickly becoming one of the fastest-selling and most sought-after models in our lineup.”

Jeep Grand Cherokee sales increased 8 percent in 2016.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

The 2017 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk exemplifies Jeep 4×4 capability with a distinctive, aggressive look, backed by Jeep Trail Rated hardware, resulting in the most capable SUV ever. The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk includes Jeep’s Quadra-Drive II 4×4 system with rear Electronic Limited-slip Differential (ELSD) for all powertrains, a unique version of Grand Cherokee’s Quadra-Lift air suspension – developed for Trailhawk – that offers improved articulation and total suspension travel, as well as Selec-Speed Control with Hill-ascent and Hill-descent Control, skid plates, 18-inch Goodyear Adventure off-road tires with Kevlar reinforcement, an anti-glare hood decal and signature red tow hooks.

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk model with the standard off-road package is Trail Rated. The “Trail Rated” badge indicates that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers legendary 4×4 capability, world-class craftsmanship, superior on-road ride and handling, class-exclusive technology and more than 70 advanced safety and security features.

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and the vehicle that has long defined what a premium SUV should be. A refined exterior design — complete with available bi-xenon headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps (DRL) — provides a premium appearance. Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4×4 systems, Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,400 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1. Grand Cherokee is available in six different models: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and SRT.

FOUR WHEELER

First launched in 1962, FOUR WHEELER is the world’s first and longest-tenured off-road enthusiast brand and has since become the halo brand for the Four Wheeler Network, which includes other storied off-road-centric titles, such as JP, PETERSEN’S 4-WHEEL & OFF-ROAD, and DIRT SPORTS + OFF ROAD. Whether you are looking for tips and how-tos on making your off-road vehicle more capable or want to stay up to date on emerging off-road trends and the most capable vehicles from the factory, the world’s leading 4×4 authority will bring it to you. With a total audience of 24 million, the Four Wheeler Network keeps off-roading enthusiasts informed and entertained. Please visit fourwheeler.com.

