JEEP brand at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show

The Jeep brand will showcase the European première of the all-new Jeep Compass at the 87th Geneva Motor Show. The all-new Jeep compact SUV offers legendary and best-in-class 4×4 off-road capability, a selection of 17 advanced powertrain combinations at a global level, authentic Jeep design, excellent on-road driving dynamics, open-air freedom, and advanced user-friendly connectivity and safety.

The all-new Compass is a further expression of the Jeep brand’s constant evolution in terms of refinement, innovation, technology and performance and will expand its global reach, entering an extremely important and growing segment worldwide.

The all-new Compass will complete the Jeep range, entering the compact SUV segment –the biggest SUV segment in Europe – and contributing to cement the brand’s commercial success in the region. In 2016, the Jeep brand recorded its best performance ever in terms of volumes, with almost 105,000 registrations, an increase of 19% compared with 2015. The Jeep brand was the third fastest-growing automotive brand in Europe in 2016.

The European reveal of the all-new Compass will take place during the Jeep press conference on Tuesday, March 7th at 01:30 p.m. on the Jeep stand (Hall 5).

Special Edition Models

The Jeep brand will introduce in Geneva three new special-editions in response to Jeep enthusiasts’ continued desire for customization:

Wrangler Rubicon Recon: special-edition makes its European debut in Geneva, delivering to the most capable production vehicle in the world increased 4×4 capability and protection from the most rugged terrain, courtesy of a front axle upgrade and heavy-duty cast differential covers.

Grand Cherokee Night Eagle and Wrangler Night Eagle:complete the Night Eagle range, introducing Gloss Black accents and exterior finishes that provide a more aggressive stance and sporty appeal to the sophisticated design of the Grand Cherokee and the iconic appearance of the Wrangler.

‘Moparized’ vehicles: on display, include a Chief Blue Jeep Wrangler Rubicon upgraded with Mopar ONE pack –the special, 100% street legal off-road customization package featuring homologated accessories and lift kit.

Trailhawk Family

For the first time at a Motor Show in Europe, the brand will display the full Trailhawk range showcasing on the Geneva stand its newest addition: the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Trailhawk expresses the highest level of off-road capabilities and therefore represents a straight, unmistakable connection to the brand’s roots. These models highlight the no-compromise attitude that characterizes each single vehicle carrying the Jeep badge while on top of offering the best in terms of 4×4 prowess in each segment where the Jeep brand is present. The first Jeep model with the “Trailhawk” trim was the Cherokee introduced in Europe in 2014, which was followed by the small SUV Renegade launching a further off-road-specialist Trailhawk model. Grand Cherokee received its Trailhawk addition with the 2017 model year model presented at Paris Autoshow in October 2016.

Special-edition models

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

The new Wrangler Rubicon Recon delivers to the most capable production vehicle in the world additional capability, including more protection from the most severe, rugged off-road terrain. The new Recon special edition model will offer improved 4×4 prowess thanks to specific off-road components including a stronger front axle and heavy-duty cast differential covers.

Engineered to master the most challenging off-road tracks, Jeep Wrangler Recon ups the off-road ante with a front axle upgrade that features strengthened tubes and heavy-duty end forgings, and heavy-duty cast front and rear differential covers. It is equipped with Wrangler’s part-time four-wheel-drive system that has electronic-locking front and rear Dana 44 axles with power being sent to each through a Rock-Trac transfer case with a “4-Low” ratio of 4:1. A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio is standard as are Tru-Lok locking differentials.

The new Recon special-edition model presents several features that enhance the strong personality, legendary 4×4 capability and open air freedom of the iconic Wrangler, including 18-inch Low Gloss Granite Crystal painted aluminium wheels, a black dual top (i.e. including both the soft and hardtop options), and a dual-vented Power Dome hood with a black-silhouette “Rubicon” decal featuring red accent lettering on both sides.

A Low Gloss Black grille with Low Gloss Granite Crystal inserts and headlamp bezels and a Jeep badge with a red base give the Wrangler Rubicon Recon a toughened exterior look.

The exterior appointment of the new special-edition model is completed with the inclusion of a Trail Rated logo with red accents, a black fuel fill door, a black Hard Spare Tire Cover and a specific “Recon” hard badge on the side to identify this unique special edition.

A black-and-red theme characterizes the inside of the new Wrangler Rubicon Recon. Specifically, red accent stitching adorns the standard black leather heated seats with a “Rubicon” embroidered logo. Black vinyl-wrapped front door armrest and console lid with black stitching, red accent netting on front and rear door pockets and the centre console, and red accent coloured seatbelts help to distinguish the Recon from the rest of the Wrangler line-up. A unique leather-wrapped steering wheel features Black stitching and New Midnight Star finish spokes to enhance the distinctive appeal of the new special-edition model. A dashboard plaque displays information regarding the front and rear axles, front sway bar, transfer case and tyres.

The standard equipment for on-board comfort and infotainment includes the Alpine Premium Audio System with subwoofer and the Uconnect Navigation system with CD/DVD/MP3, 6.5-inches touchscreen, AUX and USB ports. New Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special-edition model will be powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 200 horsepower and the 3.6-litre V-6 petrol engine delivering 284 horsepower, both matched to the automatic five-speed gearbox.

New Wrangler Rubicon Recon edition is offered in seven exterior colours: Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Bright White, Gobi, Granite Crystal and Rhino. Its commercial introduction in Europe will start in the second quarter of 2017.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Night Eagle

The ‘Night Eagle’ special-edition model adds to the premium design of Jeep Grand Cherokee a more aggressive flair and sporty appeal. It features a distinctive exterior enhanced by black styling cues in combination with a full standard equipment. The “blacked-out” theme that distinguishes the Night Eagle special series was launched in the past two years on Cherokee and Renegade, and is now coming to the Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler.

The vehicle’s grille surround appears in Gloss Black and the mesh grille texture in Platinum Chrome. Gloss Black headlamp bezels and Gloss Black front lower fascia applique provide a unique front-end appearance. Gloss Black DLO, ‘Jeep’ and ’4×4′ badges continue the “blacked-out” theme throughout the vehicle’s exterior. The Night Eagle rides on 20-inch wheels that surround Gloss Black aluminium wheels and enhance its aggressive appearance. The exterior is completed by a dedicated Night Eagle badge.

The interior of the new special-edition models features premium Capri Black leather-wrapped seats with perforated suede inserts and Black accent stitching. Anodized Gun Metal interior accents are integrated into the instrument panel and door trim panels.

The Grand Cherokee Night Eagle is powered by the 3.0-litre MultiJet II 250 horsepower diesel engine and the 3.6-Litre V-6 286 horsepower petrol engine, both matched with the eight-speed automatic transmission. It is already available at Jeep dealerships in six exterior colours, including Diamond Black, White, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Velvet Red and Rhino. Sporting a Billet Silver exterior and black leather and suede interior, the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle displayed on the Jeep stand in Geneva offers a complete standard equipment, including Bi-Xenon headlamps, Uconnect radio with navigation, 8.4-inch touchscreen and Uconnect Live services, 506-watt Alpine audio with nine speakers and subwoofer, Parkview rear backup camera with dynamic grid, Park Sense front and rear park assist and power liftgate.

Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle

The Wrangler Night Eagle special edition model features a specific aesthetic treatment with Gloss Black finishes that enhance the vehicle’s unmistakable design and contribute to distinguish it aesthetically from all the other models in the Wrangler lineup.

On the exterior, a body colour grille with painted mid gloss black throats and mid gloss black headlamp rings give the Wrangler Night Eagle a distinct, aggressive appearance. Gloss Black 18-inch aluminum wheels and rock rails suggest the capability of tackling the most demanding trails that belongs to the iconic Wrangler. All the pleasure of the brand’s open air freedom is granted by a body colour Dual Top (i.e. including both the soft and hardtop options) while a new low Gloss Black «Wrangler» decal, and specific hood and rear quarter decals enhance the bold look and perfectly fit the unique personality of the model.

Inside, the new Wrangler Night Eagle features standard Black McKinley Leather seats with Black Sport Mesh fabric inserts and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, both with Diesel Gray accent stitching.

Black vinyl-wrapped console lid and front door armrest with Diesel Gray accent stitching, and piano black grab handle and vent ring bezels complete the distinctive interior to this special edition model.

The full standard equipment creates a comfortable, high-tech driving environment and includes the Alpine Premium Audio System with subwoofer and the Uconnect Navigation system with CD/DVD/MP3, 6.5-inches touchscreen, AUX and USB ports.

Legendary Wrangler capability is achieved through the standard Command-Trac NV241 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. In order to handle any off-road track in utmost safety, the Night Eagle comes standard with the Trac-Lok® limited-spin rear differential. This particular differential is a torque-sensitive mechanical unit that works to maintain traction when travelling on slippery or rough road surfaces, such as on sand, gravel, snow or ice. Trac-Lok automatically distributes the available torque to the rear wheel with the most traction, thus helping to reduce wheel spin caused by lack of traction in the other rear wheel.

The Night Eagle is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 200 horsepower and the 3.6-litre V-6 petrol engine delivering 284 horsepower, both matched to the automatic five-speed transmission. Offered in a choice of eight body colours, including Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Rhino, Extreme Purple and Chief, the new Wrangler Night Eagle special edition model will be introduced in the Jeep showrooms of selected European markets starting from March.

‘Moparized’ vehicles

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Mopar ONE pack

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Chief Blue exterior showcased in Geneva features Mopar ONE, the special, off-road customization package offered by Mopar and including specific, fully manufacturer’s homologated off-road accessories and lift kit. With the Mopar ONE, the already capable Rubicon model delivers increased off-road performance. The package is ready to be ordered in March and includes a 2-inch lift kit, steering stabilizer, 17-inch Performance Gladiator black painted cast aluminum wheels with large Hankook Dynapro 265/75 R17 tyres, front and rear molded splash guards, black fuel filler door and Mopar badge.

On top of the Mopar® ONE package, the Wrangler on display also features a specific exterior customization including a Black windshield mounted light bar with off-road halogen lights, Black front grille and tubular side steps, vented hood, body-colour half doors and painted mirror caps. All these accessories add a unique look that is consistent with the off-road vocation of the Rubicon configuration. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Mopar® ONE pack is powered by the 2.8-litre 200 horsepower engine with 5-speed automatic transmission. The Mopar® ONE customization pack will be on sale at the official Jeep dealerships in Europe on both the 2-door and 4-door Rubicon models.

Jeep Cherokee Overland

The Cherokee Overland showcased in Geneva features functional Mopar contents including removable cross bars and ski and snowboard carrier with Jeep skis. The vehicle sports a Light Brownstone exterior with Mopar chrome mirror covers and is powered by the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine delivering 200 horsepower in combination with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Renegade

Based on the Limited trim, the ‘Moparized’ Jeep Renegade on display in Geneva features a specific exterior customization including Mopar Matt Black mirror covers and front grille. Sporting a Granite Crystal exterior and Black leather interior, this Moparized Renegade is powered by the 1.6-liter MultiJet II diesel engine delivering 120 horsepower paired with the recently introduced Dual Dry-Clutch six-speed automatic transmission (DDCT).

Jeep Stand

The Jeep exposition – located in Hall 5 –is designed to give a visual identity to the two Jeep families: the right-hand side hosts the display of the “core and fun” one inspired by Wrangler and including the Renegade, both displayed on a natural wood floor. The left-hand side of the stand is devoted to the more upscale, refined one inspired by the flagship Grand Cherokee on display beside the Cherokee and all-new Compass on a premium dark wood flooring.

The different versions of the Trailhawk family will be displayed on a central track that acts as a catwalk and reproduces a mud trail dividing in two parts the exposition area. The track will link the current model range with its line-up of off-road specialists qualified to carry the “Trail Rated” badge: the Jeep exclusive recognition earned by those vehicles which, without additional equipment, can conquer the famous Rubicon Trail in California, which is considered one of the toughest off-road trails in the world.

In a dedicated area of the stand visitors will have the chance to live a unique, Virtual Reality, immersive 360-degrees experience of the new Jeep Compass, thanks to the “Jeep VR Configurator”. This will allow the public to touch the Compass model displayed on the stand, but also to interact with the new compact SUV to discover its main features. By wearing the VR headset HTC Vive visitors will be able to see the car reproduced in its real dimensions, choose the preferred trim level between the upscale Limited and the off-road specialist Trailhawk and interact with the selected model either in an urban or an off-road setting respectively. Guests will be able not only to move around the car but also to open its doors, sit inside, open its liftgate to access the cargo area, and configure it by selecting its body colour, wheel design and interior trim. Four specific hotspots will also deliver detailed description of the model’s main features.

The immersive experience with the Jeep VR Configurator is only one of the innovative solutions in terms of customers’ experience the Jeep brand is exploring, with more news on the digital experiences front coming soon. Last but not least, in a dedicated corner of the stand, visitors can explore the Mopar® area, hosting the full display of spare parts and merchandise. The Jeep brand has always been the byword for freedom, adventure and excitement. The merchandising collection boldly conveys these feelings. Two examples: the dual-function travel bag that can be turned into a handy backpack and is ready for all occasions of use, and the windproof jacket, a technical and fashionable garment with a pattern that surprisingly conceals the grille badge which can be discerned only after a careful look. The Jeep Brand’s innovative technological spirit is highlighted by the extensive LED wall areas used for high-impact communication.

FCA Bank

Visitors will be introduced to the products of FCA BANK, the finance company specializing in the automotive segment, through brochures and dedicated material handed out at the stand. The company operates in all major European markets, and in Switzerland with FCA Capital Suisse SA, with a sole mission: to support sales of vehicles of all Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands by means of innovative financial products and comprehensive services of high added value dedicated to dealerships, retail and corporate customers.

