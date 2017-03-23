From January to March 2017: Many national and international awards for Volkswagen models

The readers of Auto Bild Allrad trade journal have made their decision and chosen the Tiguan as the “All-wheel Drive Car of the Year” in the “Off-road vehicle and SUV up to €30,000″ category. The award for the popular all-rounder was given to Volkswagen yesterday evening in Frankfurt. The second generation of the Tiguan came onto the market last year and will soon be joined by the Tiguan Allspace. This has considerably more space – with the option for up to seven people – and offers impressive versatility and extended range of standard features.

I.D. BUZZ receives design award in Detroit

In early January, the I.D.BUZZ celebrated its world premiere at the North American Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, receiving its first award there. The official design award of the show, “EYES ON DESIGN AWARD”, awarded by a jury of experts, went to the I.D.BUZZ all-electric concept car by Volkswagen in the “Best Concept Truck” category.

“Best cars 2017″ – double victory for Tiguan and up!

The up! and the Tiguan are among the “Best Cars of 2017″. The readers of auto motor and sport chose the up! in the “Mini Cars” category and the Tiguan in the “Compact SUV/off-road vehicle” category as the best automotive innovations of the year. (26 January 2017)

Golf Alltrack receives “Car of the Year Award” in Canada

In late February, the Golf Alltrack was honoured with the “Car of the Year Award” by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. A jury of journalists from the automotive industry made their decision after a rigorous test programme for the Golf Alltrack. At the same time, the Golf, Golf Alltrack and Golf GTI2 were placed in “The list of the 10 best cars” for 2017 in Car and Driver magazine.

