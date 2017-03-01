Jaguar I-PACE Concept set for European motor show debut at Geneva

The Jaguar I-PACE Concept will make its European motor show debut at the Geneva Motor Show on 7 March in a new colour – Photon Red.

The I-PACE Concept car is the start of a new era for Jaguar, previewing the brand’s first-ever electric vehicle. This is a production preview of the Jaguar I-PACE, which will be on the road in 2018.

Jaguar’s engineering and design teams have torn up the rule book to create a bespoke electric architecture, matched with dramatic design. The result is a no-compromise smart, five seat sports car and a performance SUV in one.

Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said: “The I-PACE Concept is a radical departure for electric vehicles. It represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. It’s a dramatic, future-facing design – the product of authentic Jaguar DNA matched with beautiful, premium details and British craftsmanship.

“This isn’t just a concept. It is a preview of a five-seat production car that will be on the road in 2018. This will be Jaguar’s first-ever battery-powered electric vehicle and opens a new chapter in the history of our legendary brand.”

Customers can register now at jaguar.co.uk to be one of the first I-PACE owners.

Full information on the I-PACE Concept can be found on the Jaguar UK media site.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.