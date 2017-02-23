Jacksonville, Fla. to host Modine Innovation Tour

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, will be at Nelson & Company in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their latest stop on the 2017 Innovation Tour.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2017 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase the latest products in the HVAC industry such as the new high efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine’s unit heater and infrared heater lines.

“Jacksonville is a leading transportation and distribution hub in Florida,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “So there is a lot of opportunity for commercial applications of the latest HVAC products and technology in those facilities, especially as they are upgraded and renovated.”

In addition to the product showcase, continuing education will be provided for CEU credits with the following courses:

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Basics

Sound Principles of HVAC Equipment

Bringing Fresh Air into Classrooms

“Training is a big part of why we’re on tour,” said Raduenz. “We want contractors and specifying engineers to be able to not only see the latest in HVAC technology, but also to be able to take away something from the event.”

Nelson & Company is located at 3914 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216. To see the complete agenda and register for the Jacksonville, Florida, event March 2, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/fl/jacksonville.

For more information about the 2017 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

