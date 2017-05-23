IVECO BUS supplies 210 buses to Expo 2017 host city Astana

IVECO BUS, the global bus brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI), has delivered the first batch of Urbanway buses to Astana LRT LLP, the municipal transport company of the capital city of Kazakhstan. This is the first delivery in a contract for the supply of 210 Urbanway Euro VI and Urbanway Hybrid 12-meter and 18-meter buses for the city’s public transport system.

IVECO BUS is the European leader in the alternative fuel collective passenger transport market, offering the most extensive range of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), hybrid and electric vehicles in the industry. This makes IVECO BUS the perfect partner for the city of

Astana, host city of Expo 2017, whose Future Energy theme will focus on “exploring strategies, programs and technologies aimed at sustainable energy development, promoting energy security and efficiency and encouraging the use of renewable energy.”

The delivery took place during an official ceremony held on May 15 in Kostanay, Kazakhstan in the presence of Mr. Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Valfré di Bonzo, CNH Industrial Country Manager for Central Asia and

Government and Institutional Relations Manager for Russia, Belarus and Central Asia, Mr. Lavrentyev, Chairman of Allur Group of Companies and Mr. Semeybayev, CEO of SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP.

Corporate Communications

The 210 Urbanway buses will join 358 IVECO BUS Citelis Euro V buses already operating in the city’s fleet. They will begin operation by providing efficient and sustainable mobility during Expo 2017, which will run in Astana from June to September 2017, and will then

serve the city’s public transit system for years to come. The completion of this contracted delivery will position IVECO BUS as the segment leader in the Kazak market with a total of 570 buses operating in Astana.

Sylvain Blaise, Head of IVECO BUS, commented: “This second agreement for the supply of IVECO BUS vehicles to the city of Astana’s public transport fleet demonstrates our ability to meet the requirements of cities to reduce urban pollution, which has become a key concern for public authorities around the world. IVECO BUS proves that it is the ideal partner for cities that are aiming to develop a modern, efficient public transport system that respects the environment and the health of their inhabitants.”

The Urbanway Hybrid buses use up to 30% less fuel than conventional buses. They reduce CO2 emissions by 33% and nitrogen oxide (NOx) by 40% compared to diesel buses. This means 25 tons less CO2 every year for a standard bus and 37 tons for an articulated bus –

that’s more than twice the tare weight of each vehicle.

The Urbanway Hybrid buses combine an electric traction system with a Euro VI internal combustion engine and a latest-generation lithium-ion battery pack. A smart power management system optimizes fuel consumption and emissions during movement, while

excess braking energy is preserved in a storage system. The benefits of these buses include the “Arrive & Go” function that allows for 100% electric operation when approaching and leaving bus stops. It also temporarily disables the generator, eliminating vibration and

reducing noise levels by more than 50%. The result is a completely silent and emissions-free approach and departure from bus stops.

IVECO BUS’s hybrid technology has proved to be extremely successful, and this ‘citizen friendly’ transport solution has been adopted by cities such as Madrid, Milan and Paris for their public transport systems, positioning the brand as leader in Europe’s sustainable bus

market.

The Urbanway buses are the first from IVECO BUS to feature its breakthrough HI-SCR Euro VI technology, which does not use Exhaust Gas Recirculation, maintaining the vehicles’ excellent fuel efficiency. This low-floor city bus integrates the new IVECO Tector 7 and

IVECO Cursor 9 engines on a fully redesigned structure that combines superior resistance and weight reduction.

The 210 Urbanway buses for the city of Astana are manufactured at the IVECO BUS plant in Annonay, France, while the final assembly is performed locally in Kostanay at facilities belonging to IVECO BUS’s partner and distributor SaryarkaAutoProm (SAP). SAP is also

maintaining the city of Astana’s current fleet of IVECO BUS vehicles, and is providing technical and service support to the Urbanway buses, ensuring they all deliver the most efficient and environmentally sustainable performance throughout their lifecycle.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.