iTAC.IoT.Suite – The new generation of production control at Dürr

Dürr is combining its expertise in plant engineering and IT to create the next generation of production control systems. The new Industry 4.0-focused iTAC.IoT.Suite is a combination of the production-related Manufacturing Execution System (MES) EcoEMOS and the high-performance software solutions from iTAC Software AG, which was acquired at the end of 2015.

Dürr has invested strongly in the future of industry 4.0 with iTAC Software AG, a leading MES provider for the electronics and automotive supply industries and an innovation driver in Industry 4.0 platforms. iTAC was recently named one of the five leaders in the field of “Industry 4.0 platforms” by the Experton Group as part of the study “Industry 4.0/IoT Benchmark 2017”. The acquisition of iTAC was part of the Industry 4.0 strategy “digital@DÜRR”.

The iTAC.IoT.Suite represents a joint development between Dürr and iTAC based on a modern software architecture which can be adapted to different production control requirements in the automotive, electrical, and component industries (tier 1). With a modular structure users are able to select individual functions and create a tailored solution for their entire production chain. New functionalities have been added to the proven EcoEMOS modules – e.g. SCADA, stock control, vehicle tracking as well as energy and quality management – for controlling automotive production. These includes business intelligence, machine monitoring, and order management. The traceability module also provides add-ons for detailed material tracking. As a state-of-the-art system, the iTAC.IoT.Suite also includes a comprehensive order planning module.

All the functions can be clearly visualized on screens. The iTAC.IoT.Suite also offers a comprehensive analysis of all plant parameters, and therefore forms the basis for future Industry 4.0 applications. An optional cloud connection enables the combination of data from different production facilities across a plant as well as the subsequent evaluation using modern analytical methods like Big Data Analytics. Processes and key performance indicators can thus be tracked in real time. The insights obtained can be used in a targeted manner to optimize the production workflows.

Data acquisition and storage with the iTAC.IoT.Suite guarantees comprehensive traceability of all production processes. The modern software architecture improves production monitoring, efficiency, and quality. To ensure that all data is kept within the company, the iTAC.IoT.Suite offers maximum IT security: Dürr uses software technologies that utilize state of the art cyber security reinforced by regular updates. These work with security measures on the customer side – e.g. firewalls and separation of office and production networks – to maximize security. For the customer, the fail-safe system offers a wide range of functions with high scalability. The flexible program structure permits individual combination and fast availability of the functional modules as well as easy software releases.

The iTAC.IoT.Suite opens up a new dimension in the management of plants and production data. The platform forms the backbone for end-to-end networked and digitized processes in production.

The Dürr support teams in Bietigheim-Bissingen and other locations will continue to support existing EcoEMOS installations, both around the clock and around the world.

Dürr shows its new software solution on Hanover Fair in hall 7/C16 at the booth of „Smart Electronic Factory“.

The Dürr Group is one of the world’s leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with outstanding automation expertise. Products, systems and services offered by the Group enable highly efficient manufacturing processes in different industries. Dürr supplies not only the automotive industry but also other sectors such as the mechanical engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and – since the takeover of HOMAG Group AG in October 2014 – the woodworking industry. Dürr has 92 business locations in 28 countries. With 15,200 employees, the Group generated sales revenues of € 3.57 billion in 2016. The Group operates in the market via five divisions:

Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops and final assembly systems for the automotive industry

Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives

Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment as well as assembly, testing and filling technology

Clean Technology Systems: exhaust-air purification systems and energy efficiency technology

Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.