Invitation to Autoliv’s Q4, 2016, Teleconference

January 13, 2017

Autoliv Inc. plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2016 on Thursday February 2, at 12:00, Central European Time (11:00 UK Time, 6:00 am EST).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com under Quarterly Reports.

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day:

Time: 15:00 -16:00 CET (i.e. 14:00 UK Time, 09:00 am EST)

Main Speaker: Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO

Attend the Webcast: Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone – United Kingdom: 0800 279 4992

National free phone – United States of America: 1-877-280-1254

National free phone – Sweden: 0200 883 440

International Call: +44(0)20 3427 1914

Confirmation Code: 6255197

Audio replay:
An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 9, 2017.

Transcript:
Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Presentations & Transcripts.

For additional information or details please see www.autoliv.com.

