Inteva Products named as one of Michigan’s Economic Bright Spots

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, is excited to announce that it has been named one of Corp! Magazine’s annual “Michigan’s Economic Bright Spots.” Winners were selected based on their economic impact on the State of Michigan as well as growth within the past year. This is the third consecutive year Inteva Products has won this award.

For the last 10 years, Corp! Magazine has honored companies that have continued to thrive in economic growth, expansion and hiring of Michigan’s brightest talent. Winners for the awards are chosen based on revenue growth and employee growth. This year, 85 companies are being honored with this award.

“Corp! Magazine is dedicated to celebrating Michigan businesses that show a passion for not only their businesses, but for improving the economy throughout the State of Michigan. This year’s Economic Bright Spot winners are a combination of state wide companies who are proud to be headquartered in Michigan and enrich the lives of their employees and communities,” said Jennifer Kluge, publisher of Corp! Magazine.

Inteva Products provides Interior Systems, Roof Systems, Closure Systems and Motors & Electronics Systems to the world’s leading global automakers. Inteva focuses on robust designs that meet all customer requirements and federally mandated safety standards. Meeting customers’ needs is the top priority, and finding new solutions to meet those needs is what drives Inteva’s innovations.

Inteva’s innovative material technologies, processes, and application of product knowledge create safe, reliable and high-performing products that deliver value. The company is dedicated to achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service and driving innovation.

Corp! Magazine will be hosting a luncheon on June 8 at the International Banquet Center in Detroit to recognize the award recipients. More information on the event can be found here.

