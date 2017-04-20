International Truck launches RH Series

International Truck today launched the International RH Series, its new Class 8 regional haul tractor powered by the new International A26 12.4L engine, designed to deliver best-in-class uptime, improved visibility, and outstanding fuel economy.

“The new International RH Series continues our commitment to build trucks that lead the industry in uptime,” said Bill Kozek, President, Truck and Parts, Navistar. “We are confident this truck will continue to build on our momentum and be successful in the regional haul market.”

Many of the new features of the RH Series were designed to improve uptime including reliability and serviceability enhancements. For example:

The cab wiring includes all-new harnessing and an in-cab power distribution module that is inside the truck, away from the elements.

All key service points under the hood, inside the cab and around the vehicle are ergonomically designed for easy access and servicing, and many components have been engineered with longer intervals between required maintenance.

The new single-canister after-treatment system is not just 60% smaller and 40% lighter, but is also simplified for quicker servicing.

The RH Series was also designed to provide a visible difference in safety and productivity for the driver. Drivers will benefit from the redesigned side windows and mirrors which provide enhanced side visibility. The interior was conceived from a study of interaction points between the driver and truck – everything from what a driver sees to how he moves and reacts in virtually any situation. Features like a large swept-back windshield, optimized mirror placement and an aerodynamic sloped hood for a clearer view, can all contribute to greater visibility and an improved ride in the RH Series.

The RH Series was engineered to offer optimal maneuverability that enables drivers to navigate through tight city streets or cramped loading docks. The RH Series provides an inside wheel cut of up to 50 degrees delivering a curb-to-curb turning radius of only 27′ 10″, helping drivers negotiate the tightest city streets.

In keeping with the company’s DriverFirst product design philosophy, International undertook extensive research with truck drivers, including driver clinics that gathered input from hundreds of drivers. International used this data to design an all-new interior, and identified multiple new and improved features that enhance driver appeal. The redesigned interior features a new premium gauge cluster with a digital driver display that places everything within comfortable reach, while offering drivers real-time monitoring of fuel economy and other important alerts in clear sight. The new display also offers up to 15 customizable digital gauges. In addition, the air horn was relocated back to its traditional, intuitive position over the driver door in response to overwhelming driver feedback.

“We drew upon the expertise of drivers to ensure that the RH Series is the most driver-centric Class 8 regional haul vehicle we’ve ever built,” said Denny Mooney, senior vice president, Global Product Development, Navistar. “Many of our customers tell us that their number-one challenge is attracting and retaining drivers, which is why we put so much effort into understanding and responding to drivers’ needs. These improvements also contribute to increased driver ease of use that will boost the vehicle’s productivity.”

The same aerodynamic improvements that boosted the RH Series’ fuel efficiency also yielded a four-Sone decrease in wind noise, which eliminates noise harshness for improved driver comfort. Together, aerodynamic and driveline improvements make the RH Series up to 6 percent more fuel-efficient. Reducing the weight of the RH Series helps to boost productivity and improve efficiency without compromising strength and durability. Among the weight saving technologies like the single canister after-treatment device, the International Ride Optimized Suspension, and aluminum fuel tank hangers, the lighter, durable International A26 engine significantly reduces the overall weight of the RH Series.

The RH Series is powered by the new International A26 engine, a 12.4-liter engine designed to provide industry-leading uptime to the Class 8 market. Built from the proven MAN D26 engine crankcase, the A26 produces up to 450 horsepower and 1,750 lb.-ft. of torque from a design that’s 600-700 lbs. lighter than a traditional 15L big bore engine. Its components have been carefully engineered to deliver uncompromising uptime as well as class-leading fuel efficiency, reduced weight and quiet operation. The A26 is well suited for the beverage, bulk haul and other regional haul applications.

The RH Series will be offered in multiple configurations, including day cab, 56″ low roof sleeper, 56″ hi-rise sleeper, day cab with roof fairing, and 56″ hi-rise sleeper with roof fairing. From a safety standpoint, the Bendix Wingman Advanced Collision Mitigation system comes standard in the RH Series – an industry first in the regional haul market.

The company is taking orders and will begin production in early June. For more information visit https://www.internationaltrucks.com/RHSeriesMedia.

