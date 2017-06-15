International Truck first North American OEM to offer standard air disc brakes on all axles of long haul tractor

International Truck announced today the standard availability of air disc brakes on all axles for all models of the International® LT™ Series. The International LT Series in 6×4, 6×2, and 4×2 configurations now feature Bendix® ADB22X™ air disc brakes as a standard offering on all axles and is available for order today.

“Our DriverFirst™ design philosophy ensures the needs of professional drivers remain top of mind with our product development team,” said Denny Mooney, senior vice president, Global Product Development, International Trucks. “Offering standard air disc brakes on all axles is just another example of our Uptime promise to build trucks with the latest safety technologies, that stay on the road and that drivers want to drive.”

The Bendix ADB22X air disc brake from Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC (BSFB) features a patented lightweight design that significantly reduces stopping distance and extends brake system life. Complementing the straight, stable stops that air disc brakes provide is greater reliability, thanks to a design that nearly eliminates brake fade and degradation of stopping power. In addition, total cost of ownership can be reduced by installing durable, long-lasting air disc brakes which generally allow for significantly shorter pad change times than traditional drums.

In developing the LT Series, International Truck worked hard to assure that drivers will find each vehicle more comfortable, appealing and user-friendly in every detail. Based on a careful review of more than 500 points where the driver and truck interact, the highly ergonomic interior of the LT Series includes better elbow room, hip room and leg room. Driver input also led to a smart, well-designed mix of high-tech and traditional features that emphasize driver ease of use. Many of the truck’s new features were designed to improve reliability and serviceability, as well as safety and functionality.

