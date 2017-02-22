International Truck awarded NJPA contract

A new contract awarded to International Truck by the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) will expand sales opportunities for new International Class 6, 7, and 8 chassis to more than 50,000 NJPA members throughout the United States and Canada.

NJPA is a governmental unit that establishes alliances between buyers and suppliers for use by education, government and non-profits. Through NJPA, these entities have access to pre-negotiated pricing and terms streamlining the purchasing process saving cost and time.

“Through this program, municipalities and government agencies in search of solutions to meet their business needs can order International trucks without having to spend time and money to go through a bid process,” said Jeff Sass, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Navistar. “This joint enterprise with NJPA represents an exceptional opportunity for these customers to purchase our lineup of severe- and medium-duty trucks, including International’s flagship HX™ Series and the reliable and versatile WorkStar and DuraStar models.”

NJPA members can take advantage of this program and shop for Class 6, 7, and 8 trucks at over 700 International Dealer locations in the US providing sales, parts and service. The International Truck contract (081716-NVS) with NJPA is in effect until November 15, 2020.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.