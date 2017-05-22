International Mini Meeting 2017. Westport House, Ireland

Westport Co. Mayo is set to see an invasion of MINI’s old and new later this month, as the 2017 International Mini Meeting gets underway from the 25th May to 28th May. Described as a ‘MINI’ Electric Picnic, this event is expected to attract close to 3,000 fans and 1,200 MINI cars of all shapes and sizes, new and old which will be proudly presented by their loving owners.

Event highlights include a MINI treasure hunt along the Wild Atlantic Way, A Puc Fada Competition, MINI owners Club Olympic Games, slalom races and awards for the most beautiful, extraordinary and fastest versions of the classic MINI. Guests of honour who will open IMM 2017 include Irish motor racing legend Mervyn Johnson and Paddy Hopkirk who won the Monte Carlo Rally in a classic Mini in 1964.

But it is not just about the old generation MINI’s. One of MINI Ireland retail centres’ Colm Quinn MINI, is also partnering at this event. “It’s not every day a festival like this comes to Ireland and we are delighted to get the opportunity to be involved. Congratulations to the Irish MINI Owners Club for securing Ireland as the host country for the established International Mini Meeting, it is a great honour for us to be involved” said Colm Quinn.

The event grounds are located on the famous Westport House which was chosen as the venue for this event because of its breath-taking setting and the fantastic facilities. The beautiful estate is steeped in History and beauty however the energy, enthusiasm and passion shown by the team will ensure a very memorable event.

A fantastic experience awaits families and MINI enthusiasts with a broad range of activities organised for the weekend. Enjoy vintage MINI car shows, music entertainment and many family activities while soaking up the atmosphere of Westport House. The Colm Quinn MINI team will be on site showcasing their new generation range of models with fun interactive activities up their sleeves to enhance the extensive and exciting events programme.

The event is open to all fans and the general public, tickets can be found on the IMM 2017 website and is being organised by the Irish MINI Owners Club. Weekend tickets are priced at €95 (includes camping), meanwhile on Sunday the 28th gate tickets will be available for guests who would like to soak up the atmosphere, tickets are €10 per person (Children are free) and car & driver is €20.

The International Mini Meeting is one of the highlights of the calendar year for all MINI Clubs. The meeting has become a generation-spanning event in several respects and many visitors see the IMM as an opportunity for everyone to enjoy as a family outing.

MINI too has spanned many generations and this event offers you the opportunity to see how MINI has evolved during this time. Starting with the Mini Cooper, which was first made by the British Motor Corporation in 1961 to the latest model generation, MINI has a lot of fun and driving history to show. Old or new, past or present, the MINI has always been more than a car, it’s a statement as well.

Of course this is not the first International Mini Meeting, established more than five decades ago, enthusiasts from all over the world have been sharing their passion for the classic Mini since 1978, when it started as a small three day camp event in Germany over Whitsun weekend. After several years its popularity has grown over the German borders and this has resulted in an international event which takes place every year in a different country.

Whether you are a MINI lover looking for a weekend away or simply looking for a day out, Westport House is the place to be from 25th – 28th May.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.