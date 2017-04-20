Intelligence leads the world JAC World Truck globally launched into the market

On April 19th, JAC World Truck strategy was released in Auto Shanghai, and meanwhile the first model of JAC World Truck-N series announced its global launch into the market. JAC World Truck is China initiative world-class truck strategy based on the completely new logistic philosophy, which not only indicates JAC commercial vehicles future R&D direction, but also represents JAC commercial vehicles top products series.

According to JAC relevant responsible person, different from the past light-duty truck, JAC World Truck is the high-end product facing global market. It is based on JAC global five- level R&D system, global intelligent 4.0 platform, global cooperative alliance, global new energy platform and global service platforms, covering full customization system, full intelligent system, full energy-saving system and full value system. It doesn’t only represent the new heights of JAC light-duty trucks, but also stands for Chinese light-duty trucks competing with the world first-class level.

We are now welcoming the changing times, the times marked with innovation. Based on the prospective cognition and deep grasp of global commercial vehicles advanced technologies, JAC World Truck has made a breakthrough with its full customization design system, full intelligent system, full energy-saving system and full value system, bringing completely new products experience.

JAC World Truck was the pioneer in realizing the industrial integration customization system. On the basis of more than 220 products series, JAC World Truck can completely meet the high-end personalized demands from different regions, different environment and different industries. More than 300 products customization are provided, for example, the basic version, express version, logistic version, cold train transportation version are provided according to different industries and different road conditions. As to the global complicated geographical environment and climate, JAC World Truck has frigid zone version, plain version, plateau version for choice; Considering the trend of modern logistic intensity, high efficiency and intelligence, JAC World Truck has supplied main line logistic version, branch line logistic version, micro line logistic version and end line logistic version.

The combination of intelligence and commercial vehicles has greatly improved the products strength. JAC World Truck has created six dimensional intelligent systems in the aspects of vehicles comfort, security, driving, interconnection, energy saving and service, with ten leading applications such as connected cars, dual airbags, 360° images and intelligent voice system, fully enhancing the vehicles using value, providing more convenient and high efficient vehicle using experience. Besides, introduced by JAC relevant technology responsible person, JAC light-duty trucks have started the research of more intelligent configuration function such as ESP、LDWS、AEBS which will be applied into the mass produced vehicles.

With eyes on the world, more strict emission standard and energy saving requirements have proposed the challenges on the automobile industry. Relying on the four energy saving systems and 256 energy saving technology upgrading, JAC World Truck have been equipped with the world’s leading technology power, which can not only meet the National V emission, but also have the capability of upgrading to National VI; Besides, it has covered the energy saving integration design of light weight, low rolling resistance tire, low wind resistance, EBP intelligent switch, high pressure common rail, ECU precision calibration; Moreover, JAC light-duty truck golden transmission system including six gear box, high precision transmission shaft and high power density master rear axle were developed, greatly improving the energy saving performance. In addition, depending on the new energy technology advantages, JAC has established two light-duty trucks platforms of pure electric vehicles and plug-in vehicles. According to the introduction, as the deeper cooperation with Navistar, JAC will lower 30% of the comprehensive fuel consumption, and lower 50% of the comprehensive carbon emission.

In the full value system, JAC World Truck have provided the all life cycle solution based on the customers value, creating the six core value-added system of products customization value-added, financial value-added service , five-star value-added, internet value-added, reliability value-added, and displacement value-added, successfully realizing 40% of the products all life cycle value-added, 60% increase of operation efficiency, 50% increase of the products reliability value-added, and 10% increase of the displacement value-added.

Five Global Platforms Creating the World Quality

In the aspect of the research, JAC World Truck is developed on the basis of five-level R&D system including JAC R&D center, overseas R&D center, automobile technology research institutes, producing, learning and researching interaction, and strategic partners from home and abroad, which have fully guarantee the products quality.

In the manufacturing aspect, JAC has created global intelligent 4.0 platform consisting of the plan intelligence, process intelligence, equipment intelligence, optimize intelligence, control intelligence and decision intelligence, for instance, JAC has the totally new robot intelligent platform consist of the German KUKA robot automatic welding line, German CNC machining center and automatic robot electrostatic spraying.

In 2016, JAC light-duty trucks have handed with the global excellent spare parts suppliers to form the international quality alliance, providing guarantee for the complete vehicles ‘quality. Right now, JAC has co-operated with Navistar, America AAM to set up the strategic cooperation alliance, at the same time, establishing the World Truck technology alliance with England Lotus, Ricardo. The three alliances have strongly supported JAC World Truck’s technology and quality.

New energy is the future direction of the automobile industry, JAC light-duty trucks have walked in the forefront of the world. JAC World Truck has made the new layout for the new energy vehicles, and will realize the cover of all

When JAC released its World Truck strategy, the first World Truck model-N Series was also announced to be launched into the market. It is obviously found that JAC World Truck strategy will not stop at the planning, but will put into practice. World Truck N series has four core system advantages, especially in the intelligent system, it has realized multiple upgrades in the brake system, lights and driving assistance, such as dual airbags, 360 degree panoramic image, completely creating intelligent stereo protection system, meanwhile, the intelligent specifications of CCS, one key lift, multi steering wheel, driving computer, MP5 can provide the joy driving experience. What’s more, the connected car system J-Connet2.0 equipped in the vehicles can also provide the high efficient safe logistic security solution for the customers.

Powerful intelligent manufacturing platforms, advanced products technologies, high standard R&D system, it can be believed that JAC World Truck will further promote the upgrades of Chinese light-duty trucks.

