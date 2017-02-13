Infosys to hold Investors Call

Infosys Limited (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services, will organize an investor call to provide investors an opportunity to seek clarification regarding ongoing media reports. The call will take place on February 14, 2017.

The company will conduct a 60 minute conference call at 6:00 p.m. IST (7:30 a.m. US ET; 4:30 a.m. PST; 12:30 p.m. London time; 8:30 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on February 14, 2017 (open to investors / analysts in all regions), where the senior management shall address the queries from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 – 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. As participation in the call is limited, early registration (by calling the numbers 10 – 15 minutes before the scheduled start time) is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. . The archive will be available after 9:00 p.m. IST on February 14, 2017 (after 10:30 a.m. US ET on February 14, 2017). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

