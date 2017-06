Infosys would like to clarify reports in the media speculating on plans of stake sale by the promoters.

This speculation has already been categorically denied by the promoters. The company further reiterates that it has no information on any such development. We would like to appeal to the media not to fuel such speculative stories as they are likely to harm the interests of the company and all its stakeholders.

