INFINITI to unveil new Q50 with holistic performance technologies at Geneva

The new INFINITI Q50 premium sports sedan will make its global debut at the Geneva International Motor Show – featuring innovative technologies that empower and support the driver, taking a holistic approach to performance.

As the company’s core brand-building model and best-selling vehicle worldwide, INFINITI has already introduced a number of world-first innovations with the Q50, making empowering technologies accessible to a large number of INFINITI customers.

The new Q50 is the first INFINITI vehicle to use ProPILOT as the overall label for the company’s driver support technologies. ProPILOT is the platform upon which all future INFINITI autonomous drive technologies will be based.

One of the ProPILOT technologies included in the new Q50 is second-generation Direct Adaptive Steering – a steer-by-wire system that supports the driver by providing smooth operation, more direct steering responses and easy maneuverability. Direct Adaptive Steering is a precursor to future steering systems that will form a key building block to achieving fully-autonomous driving.

The Q50 delivers an empowering and rewarding drive thanks to innovative powertrains, including the award-winning 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine from the new and exclusive “VR”powertrain family, which was recently named on the prestigious 2017 Ward’s “10 Best Engines” list.

The new Q50, to be revealed at the Geneva International Motor Show during the INFINITI press conference at 08:15 (CET) on March 7, will also feature refreshed exterior and interior design – bringing the car in line with the brand’s “designed to perform” ethos.

More information on the new Q50, including images and video, will be available via www.INFINITIpresspacks.com from 08:30 (CET) on March 7.

