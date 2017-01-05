INFINITI sets new sales record in 2016

INFINITI achieved an all-time high sales record in the region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). More than 29,000 vehicles were sold in 2016, up 8,000 or 37% from 2015. In the highly-competitive Western and Central European region, the brand more than doubled its sales. The 16,600 vehicles sold in Western and Central Europe last year represent an increase of 140% or almost 10,000 vehicles. The increase is largely driven by the strong success of the company’s new compact Q30 and QX30 vehicles as well as a substantial expansion of the dealer network.

In the overall EMEA region, combined sales of Q30 and QX30 amount to more than 12,000 and account for more than 40% of INFINITI’s total volume.

Registrations in the UK reached 2891 representing a 142% increase year on year and confirms INFINITI as the fastest growing automotive brand in the UK throughout 2016.

“INFINITI continues to make excellent progress in Europe and the entire region,” said Raoul Picello, INFINITI Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “With Q30 and QX30, INFINITI has further expanded its portfolio and entered the compact segment. These two vehicles have been strongly received by industry observers and customers alike, propelling our sales volume significantly. With the all-new Q60 sports coupe and the fuel efficient twin turbo 3.0 V6 launched last year and the revolutionary variable compression turbo engine on the horizon, we are confident to further build our position in the premium market.”

In Western Europe, INFINITI more than doubled its sales in virtually every individual market. Strongest markets include France, UK, Italy and Germany.

In the Middle East, INFINITI sold 7,700 vehicles and increased its market share from 6.0 to approximately 6.4% in an overall premium market that is under strong pressure and declined by more than 10% versus 2015.

Globally INFINITI sold over 230,000 vehicles in the full year of 2016, a +7% increase from the prior year achieving sales records in all of its regions – The Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania, and China.

In the Americas it sold over 153,500 vehicles, an increase of +4% for the year. The US had a record year with sales of 138,300 vehicles, an increase of +4%. In December, sales in the US were also a record, increasing by +20% with more than 18,200 vehicles sold. Sales in Canada topped 12,000 for the year, an increase of +7%, and in Mexico sales were above 2,200, up +23%, both new records. In Latin America sales were exceeding 930 vehicles. These results were driven by strong sales of SUVs and the launch of the all new Q60 Coupe.

INFINITI continues with its product offensive next week when it will reveal the QX50 Concept, a showcase of the brand’s vision for a next-generation mid-size premium SUV at the North American International Auto Show.

