INFINITI QX60 wins Best in Class Luxury SUV in the 2017 New England Motor Press Association winter vehicle awards

The INFINITI QX60 was named the 2017 Best in Class Luxury SUV/Crossover for the $40,000-$60,000 category by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA).

The INFINITI QX60 was selected for its premium interior with comfortable seating, powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine, and a suite of technology and safety features to enhance the driver experience.

“It is easy to see how NEMPA members like this latest version of the QX60 from INFINITI—the ride is luxury car smooth and the engine powerful and quiet,” said John Paul, NEMPA President. “Add in the latest technical features and the ability to handle winter weather and summer fun, and the INFINITI QX60 steps ahead of its competitors in the hotly contested class of mid-size luxury SUVs.”

Vehicles selected by NEMPA as “Best for Winter Driving in New England” are those that offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable and competent all-weather driving. INFINITI received the award during the organization’s annual awards dinner on May 25, following the NEMPA MIT Technology Conference at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The popular INFINITI QX60 continues to stand out in the premium crossover segment, excelling in the areas that luxury crossover buyers desire most – interior versatility, roominess, available safety, and optional advanced hospitality features. Available with front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, the QX60 features a standard 3.5-liter DOHC V6 that produces 295 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 270 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm.

The INFINITI QX60 also has available advanced driver-assistance features, such as Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Backup Collision Intervention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention, Blind Spot Warning, Distance Control Assist and Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The QX60 also includes a rearview camera, as well as available in-car WiFi, so the whole family can be connected while on the go.

The seven-passenger QX60 offers both luxury and function. Its unique second row flexibility allows parents to access the third row without having to remove a car seat, while the available Theater Package now offers dual eight-inch color monitors to entertain back seat passengers on longer trips. A new Motion Activated Liftgate is also an available option for those times when parents don’t have enough hands.

The 2017 QX60 also includes INFINITI InTouchTM, which integrates navigation, convenience, security and entertainment into an instrument panel-mounted control system. INFINITI InTouchTM with Navigation and INFINITI InTouchTM Services, now available in the Premium Plus package, add Vehicle Health Report features and Voice Recognition for audio, Bluetooth® and vehicle information.

More details on the 2017 INFINITI QX60 are available at www.INFINITIUSA.com.

