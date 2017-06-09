INFINITI QX30 wins Best in Class award at Southern Automotive Media Association’s Topless in Miami event

The INFINITI QX30 Sport took home the Southern Automotive Media Association’s 2017 Best in Class award for vehicles with a panoramic moonroof.

“It’s clear to see why SAMA members love the INFINITI QX30—it offers responsive performance, a bold exterior design and a premium interior only made better by its panoramic moonroof,” said Jaime Florez, president of SAMA. “That, in addition to the suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies, makes the QX30 a great choice for Miami car buyers.”

Vehicles selected as winners by SAMA members are among the best convertibles and cars with panoramic moonroofs on the market. The INFINITI QX30, as well as the other winners of the competition, will be on display at a special exhibit at the 2017 Miami International Auto Show Sept. 9 through 17.

The QX30 exterior is characterized by dramatic curves and turbulent, sculpted character lines, with signature LED daytime running lights and available LED headlights and LED foglights.

The more aggressive QX30 Sport has a lower ride height and includes unique front and rear lower fascias, a gloss-black grille, body-color side sill panels, cross-drilled front brake rotors, dark chrome exhaust finishers and unique 19-inch Gun Metallic aluminum-alloy wheels.

Inside, the QX30 challenges traditional standards of symmetry with its expressive, modern and dynamic interior. All QX30 models include a Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, three 12-volt power outlets and Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control.

Available technology includes a Bose® 10-speaker audio system and HD radio, INFINITI InTouchTM infotainment system, Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection, and Intelligent Cruise Control.

The 2018 QX30′s advanced powertrain delivers a confidence-inspiring, dynamic driving experience. The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine is rated at 208 horsepower. All 2018 QX30 models feature a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with standard paddle shifters.

More details on the INFINITI QX30 are available at www.INFINITIUSA.com.

About INFINITI

