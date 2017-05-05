INFINITI provides Q60S coupe to Renault Sport Formula One Team Managing Director

INFINITI provided a stunning Q60 premium sports coupe to Renault Sport Formula OneTM Team Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul. The vehicle features the most advanced V6 engine that INFINITI has ever offered. The all-new 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine is the lightest, most powerful, cleanest and most fuel-efficient V6 turbo engine within the INFINITI range, reaching 100 km/h in just five seconds and striking an ideal balance between drivability, efficiency and performance.

The keys to the sleek new coupe were delivered to Abiteboul at the team’s Whiteways Technical Center in Enstone in the UK, signifying the ever-growing collaboration between INFINITI and the Renault Sport Formula One Team within the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

Established in 2016, the technical partnership between the two companies has gone from strength to strength and spans a variety of projects, including the co-development of the second generation of the Formula OneTM Power Unit’s Energy Recovery System (ERS), the highly successful INFINITI Engineering Academy, and the recently announced Project Black S, which features unique-for-the-road technology inspired by Formula One.

“Our technical collaboration with the Renault Sport Formula One Team progresses very fast,” said Tommaso Volpe, INFINITI Global Motorsport director. “We have established two projects to transfer technology from road to track and vice versa, benefiting both the INFINITI brand and the Renault Sport Formula One Team. In addition, the INFINITI Engineering Academy has been established as the only global recruitment program in Formula One.”

Abiteboul commented: “We are thrilled and delighted with the progress of our technical partnership with INFINITI. I am very excited to receive my INFINITI Q60S. I have already driven the car, and I love the way it looks and drives. The performance of the car is extraordinary, and I really can’t wait to take it out more often.”

