Infiniti and Motor Trend launch Q60 Speedbot

Beginning today, any speed demon with a Facebook profile can compare their favorite fast cars using the all-new Q60 Speedbot, powered by Infiniti and Motor Trend.

The Q60 Speedbot is an all-new Facebook Messenger chatbot that enables users to compare the 0-60 mph times of 400-plus vehicles to the 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, using real world testing data from Motor Trend’s databases. For the first time, cutting edge performance testing data is available to Facebook users right at their fingertips.

Using the Q60 Speedbot, Facebook users can enter a make and model and will receive its 0-60 mph time, along with a comparison to the 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400.

“We’re excited to harness the incredible power of artificial intelligence and data to give consumers an engaging tool that educates on our products’ performance capabilities,” said Phil O’Connor, director of Infiniti Marketing Communications and Media. “The Q60 Speedbot will not only raise more awareness of the Q60 Red Sport 400, but by putting the vehicle head-to-head with others, it gives fans a snapshot of just how competitive it is within today’s high-performance luxury coupe market.”

Infiniti has partnered with Motor Trend to help build the Q60 Speedbot. By supplying the 0-60 mph times of more than 400 Motor Trend-tested vehicles, the influential automotive brand has ensured the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 is compared to a long line of other top-rated vehicles.

“We were thrilled to work with Infiniti on the Q60 Speedbot,” said Motor Trend’s Associate General Manager Maria Jamison. “It’s rewarding to see the results of our sophisticated testing used in a different and innovative platform to help educate and engage consumers.”

The all-new 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 sports coupe hit Infiniti retailers nationwide in September 2016 and is offered in a range of grade levels, including all-new advanced turbocharged engines and rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. It also features adaptable chassis technologies, including the second-generation Direct Adaptive Steering and all-new Dynamic Digital Suspension, which provides enhanced steering feel and provides a more secure ride.

The Q60 Speedbot will be showcased at Infiniti’s New York International Auto Show stand through April 23.

More information on the Q60 Speedbot, including images and video, is available at www.infinitiusa.com/q60-speedbot.

