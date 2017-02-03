INFINITI maintains global momentum, has best January sales in history

INFINITI started the New Year with strong momentum, achieving the best January sales month in its history. This follows a record-breaking 2016 sales year of more than 230,000 vehicles, and the debut of INFINITI’s QX50 concept crossover at the Detroit Motor Show last month.

INFINITI sold 18,847 vehicles globally in January, a 20 percent increase from the prior year, posting records in almost every region.

“INFINITI started the year with strong momentum, with the debut of our beautifully designed QX50 concept at the Detroit Motor Show,” said Roland Krueger, president of INFINITI Motor Company. “Thanks to the strength of our expanding product portfolio, the development of our ‘Empower the Drive’ brand promise and the outstanding work of everyone at INFINITI, it is gratifying to once again see a record number of customers choosing INFINITI vehicles. We appreciate our customers’ trust in our brand, our products and our service, and we constantly strive to exceed their expectations.”

INFINITI achieved sales records in almost all of its regions in January.

In the Americas it sold over 12,521 vehicles, an increase of 31 percent versus the prior year. The U.S. had a record January with sales of 11,558 vehicles, an increase of 36 percent.

In Western Europe, sales increased by 40 percent versus the prior year, with more than 1,100 sold in January. This is largely driven by excellent reception of INFINITI’s all-new Q30 and QX30 compact entries.

In China, INFINITI set a January record with 3,590 vehicles sold, based on the strength of the QX30 compact crossover, which went on sale in mid-November.

In Asia and Oceania, INFINITI has sold 600 vehicles in January. Taiwan had an all-time record month in January, with 366 vehicles sold, an increase of 108 percent versus the prior year.

