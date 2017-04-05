INFINITI introduces new sport exhaust kits for the all-new 2017 Q60 coupe and 2016-2017 Q50 Sport sedan

INFINITI now offers a new Sport Exhaust Kit for its all-new 2017 Q60 sports coupe and 2016-2017 Q50 sedans. These kits enrich the driving experience by improving the aural exhaust note and reducing overall vehicle weight.

Much like the popular Sport Muffler Kit created for the Q50 3.7 and Hybrid in 2015, these new Q60 and Q50 Sport Exhaust Kits feature polished T-304 stainless steel construction for durability and improved aesthetics. The Q60 and Q50 Exhaust Kits without mufflers reduce vehicle weight by approximately 16 pounds, and the Q50 Kit with mufflers reduces vehicle weight by about 9 pounds.

“The INFINITI Q50 and Q60 are great driver’s cars, and we know some of those drivers want to take performance to the next level, which is why we’ve introduced these Sport Exhaust Kits,” said Andrew Speaker, director, INFINITI Aftersales. “These exhaust kits offer the more aggressive sound many INFINITI drivers crave, and the reduced vehicle weight enhances the already fun-to-drive experience of our sport sedan and coupe.”

The all-new Sport Exhaust Kits are available for all configurations of the 2017 Q60, which include 2.0t, 300-horsepower 3.0t, and 400-horsepower Red Sport 400 models, as well as the 2016 and 2017 Q50 2.0t, 3.0t, Red Sport 400 and Hybrid models.

Installation of these Sport Exhaust Kits is a direct bolt-on application that uses the factory exhaust hanger locations. No additional modifications are required, as existing gaskets can be used.

The Q50 and Q60 Sport Exhaust Kits without mufflers are available at INFINITI dealerships nationwide for a suggested retail price of $589, plus installation; the Q50 kit with mufflers has a suggested retail price of $681, plus installation. A similar kit for the Q60 with mufflers is expected later this year.

