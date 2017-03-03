INFINITI continues global momentum while posting record February sales

INFINITI had the best February sales month in its history with 20,114 vehicles sold globally, a 21 percent increase versus the same month last year. This follows last month’s record January sales. The U.S., Mexico, Western Europe, China and Australia all achieved their best February sales month as well.

“Following record sales in 2016 of more than 231,000 vehicles, it is gratifying to see that customers around the world continue to appreciate the design, performance and quality they expect from INFINITI,” said Roland Krueger, president of INFINITI Motor Company. “Our momentum is of course led by new products, with the QX30 and Q60 now on sale in key global markets. In addition, we are pleased to announce our expansion into New Zealand this year. The momentum continues next week when we unveil the new Q50 in Geneva next week. The Q50 is our best-selling vehicle globally and was the first production vehicle in the world to come with steer-by-wire, or Direct Adaptive Steering, a pre-requisite for autonomous drive functions.”

INFINITI achieved all-time record February year-to-date in six markets and Importers across all regions.

In the United States, INFINITI sold 25,295 vehicles February year-to-date, marking a 34 percent increase versus previous year.

In Western Europe, sales increased by 16 percent versus last year, with 2,437 units sold February year-to-date.

In China, INFINITI has a February record sales of 2,401 (an 8 percent increase YOY), contributing to a total of February year-to-date of 5,991 vehicles sold, a 3 percent increase versus same period last year.

In Asia and Oceania, INFINITI continues its strong growth with a February year-to-date sales record of 1,028 units. Australia alone has reached a sales record of 119 units (a 138 percent against February last year). Taiwan continued their all-time record with February year-to-date sales of 477 units, a 109 percent growth against same period last year.

