INFINITI announces nine IoT & smart city startups selected for INFINITI LAB accelerator program

Today INFINITI LAB Toronto, an Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities accelerator program from premium car brand INFINITI, announced the nine startups that will participate in the inaugural four-week accelerator program in Toronto. The nine participating startups have raised $2.7M in funding between them, and during the program they will receive education, mentorship and access to technology from corporate and technology partners including new partners IBM Canada and TribalScale, and existing partners including Techstars, OMERS Ventures, and the City of Toronto. The month-long Toronto program kicks off on May 29, and the top startup will be fast-tracked into the three-month global program at the brand’s HQ, the INFINITI LAB Hong Kong driven by Nest, which launches in August.

“Selecting the startups to participate in the inaugural INFINITI LAB Toronto program was no easy task thanks to the hotbed of talent in Canadian startups surrounding Internet of Things and smart cities,” said Stephen Lester, Managing Director of INFINITI Canada. “We’ve selected companies that have the potential to transform the way we interact with our cities and with the objects around us, and we’re excited to provide mentorship, access to technology, and expertise through the program to further accelerate their growth.”

The selected startups are:

Pitstop Predictive Maintenance

Has gone through Techstars Mobility program in Detroit and is backed by BDC.

Pitstop is your proactive virtual technician. With a powerful combination of a mobile app, a telematics device and artificial intelligence, Pitstop has the ability to monitor and report vehicle data.

InnerSpace

Has gone through 500 Startups program in Silicon Valley

InnerSpace provides a turnkey indoor mapping and location platform to commercial real estate companies who use it to boost productivity or create new revenue by offering indoor location services to their tenants.

Rover Parking

A marketplace for shared parking.

Pull Technologies

Pull is a mobile application that allows humans to connect to the internet of things. It creates a frictionless way to connect with new business associates or friends, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Tap Report

Tap Report is a digital solution for any workplace inspection including washrooms, fire equipment, preventative maintenance (PM) and more.

Ubiqweus Inc.

Ubiqweus Inc., is currently designing and developing an electronic IoT device called qBiq. qBiq is a social sensing and monitoring device that builds data-sharing communities around people, places, and things.

RoadLaunch

RoadLaunch was built to make shipping easier. We delivered an IoT platform that makes transportation management fast and automated.

NXCAR

NXCAR is the first connected car solution for the extended warranty industry. It transforms new and used vehicles into smart cars with new safety, security and convenience features.

DRVEN

DRVEN allows drivers to upgrade their car, without upgrading their car. It also unlocks the value in the data that you and your car generate.

The month-long program features guest speakers from partners IBM Canada, TribalScale, T4G, Techstars, OMERS Ventures, TELUS Ventures, the City of Toronto, and Fleet Complete. The program will also feature IoT and smart cities experts from around North America, as well as guest speakers on topics including marketing, finance, sales, and data science. The program will culminate in Demo Day on June 28, where each startup will pitch to a panel of venture capitalists.

The announcement of the participating startups was marked with an evening celebration that featured remarks from Stephen Lester, Managing Director of INFINITI Canada, Dane Fisher, General Manager, Global Business Transformation and Brand of INFINITI Global, and Clare Barnett, Vice President, Investment Growth for the Ministry of Economic Development and Growth. The Toronto program is produced in partnership with Multiplicity, a Toronto-based non-profit that provides education and mentorship to startups.

“We’ve chosen startups with real potential for innovation and change in the IoT and smart cities industry,” said Chris Kay, co-founder of Multiplicity. “This celebration has been a great kick-off to the program and a chance for the startups to meet the other participants and hear from the INFINITI team. We’re excited to see what these talented ventures will produce with the help of our corporate partners and the guidance of the INFINITI team.”

To learn more about INFINITI LAB Toronto visit: http://www.infiniti.ca/en/about/infiniti-lab.html

To learn more about INFINITI LAB Hong Kong visit: infiniti.com.hk/infiniti-lab.html

