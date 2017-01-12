Home > News Releases > Infiniti 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine named to Wards 10 Best Engines list for 2017

January 11, 2017

Infiniti was recognized today at the Wards 10 Best Engines Awards for the company’s new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which was named to Wards 10 Best Engines list for 2017.

The new Infiniti powerplant was chosen from a field of 40 new or significantly improved powertrains, alongside Wards 10 Best 2016 winners, in vehicles with a base price below $62,000 and available in the U.S.

The advanced VR-series engine is available across the range of Q50 sports sedan models, as well as the recently introduced, all-new Infiniti Q60 sports coupe. The 3.0t engine is available in two configurations – 300 horsepower with 295 lb-ft torque, and in a high-performance option delivering 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft torque.

