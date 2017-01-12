Infiniti 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine named to Wards 10 Best Engines list for 2017

Infiniti was recognized today at the Wards 10 Best Engines Awards for the company’s new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which was named to Wards 10 Best Engines list for 2017.

The new Infiniti powerplant was chosen from a field of 40 new or significantly improved powertrains, alongside Wards 10 Best 2016 winners, in vehicles with a base price below $62,000 and available in the U.S.

The advanced VR-series engine is available across the range of Q50 sports sedan models, as well as the recently introduced, all-new Infiniti Q60 sports coupe. The 3.0t engine is available in two configurations – 300 horsepower with 295 lb-ft torque, and in a high-performance option delivering 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft torque.

