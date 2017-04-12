Infineon joins the 5G Automotive Association to contribute to connected automated driving

You can’t have an automated car without reliable communication infrastructure and stable mobile communication connectivity. The next generation mobile communication standard is indispensable. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) contributes to introducing the 5G standard into the car and has joined the 5G Automotive Association e. V. (5GAA). The association works on the introduction of new communication solutions enabling connected automated driving and on intelligent transport systems. As one of the world leading semiconductor companies for automobile electronics, cellular infrastructure and data security, Infineon provides key technologies required for 5G, for the autonomous car, and for electromobility.

“Secure communication with practically zero time delay is a critical requirement for the breakthrough of autonomous driving,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive division at Infineon. “In close cooperation with the car industry and IT, Infineon supports the communication solutions for the automated car with its cutting-edge semiconductors and with system and security expertise.”

“We’re delighted with Infineon’s joining the 5GAA,” said Dino Flore, Director General of the 5GAA. “Infineon’s chip expertise for car electronics, data security, and mobile communication is a truly valuable addition to the 5GAA.”

5G: A hundred times faster than 4G

Compared to the preceding 4G infrastructure, 5G is 100 times faster and able to transmit 1000 times more data in real-time. Enhanced mobile broadband access at multi-gigabit speeds requires advanced semiconductor solutions. Infineon provides high-frequency components that receive, amplify and transmit data, as well as components for antenna tuning and switching. In addition to the broadest portfolio for automotive electronics in the industry, Infineon supplies security chips that help secure the data communication inside a vehicle and with its external world.

Worldwide 5G standardization speeding success of the automated car

International standardization is a critical requirement for the market success of new technologies and their applications, such as the Internet of Things or autonomous driving. Together with major car manufacturers, Infineon is already active in all relevant industry associations in order to quickly make the automated and electric car a reality. Infineon is a member of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and of the world-leading industry association for the mobile communications sector GSM Association (GSMA). Infineon also joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e. V. (CharIN), which is dedicated to the development, establishment, and promotion of a world standard for a charging system for all kinds of battery-powered electric vehicles.

About the 5G Automotive Association

The 5GAA was founded on September 27, 2016. Its founding members were AUDI AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, and Qualcomm Incorporated. More information is available at: www.5gaa.org

Further information

More information on the automotive product offering of Infineon is available at: www.infineon.com/car-security and www.infineon.com/automotive

