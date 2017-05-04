Infineon: Above-average seasonal revenue growth and higher earnings driven by strong demand in Automotive, Industrial and Power Supply

Infineon Technologies AG today reported results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal year (period ended 31 March 2017).

“The favorable market development we saw in the first quarter of the fiscal year has continued into the second three-month period. Current order situation gives us good reason for optimism and we have raised our forecast for the full year,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “Apart from a continuation of our outstanding performance in the automotive sector, demand for solutions for industrial applications, power supplies and homeappliances is also gathering pace. We are particularly pleased with the positive customer feedback on our silicon carbide MOSFET. This is a clear sign that we are pursuing the right strategy concerning compound semiconductors.”

