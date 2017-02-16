Infineon Annual General Meeting increases dividend to €0.22 per share – Géraldine Picaud newly elected to the Supervisory Board

At the 17th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) accepted the proposal for the appropriation of net profit made by the Management Board and Supervisory Board: they approved a dividend payment of €0.22 per share. Compared with the last fiscal year, this is an increase of around 10 percent. As a result, a total of almost €248 million will be paid out to the shareholders, who thus participate in the company’s success.

The acts of the Management Board were approved with 99.8 percent and those of the Supervisory Board with 93.8 percent of the votes. Géraldine Picaud, CFO of the French company Essilor International, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. She succeeds Prof. Doris Schmitt-Landsiedel, who has left the Supervisory Board. The résumés of Ms. Picaud and all other members of the Supervisory Board are published at www.infineon.com.

All the other proposals put forward by the boards were approved by a large majority.

Around 2,300 participants attended the shareholders’ meeting today at the International Congress Center Munich, representing a total of 64.91 percent of Infineon’s share capital.

Detailed information on the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG, including the voting results of the individual items on the agenda, can be found at www.infineon.com/agm.

