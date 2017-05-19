More immersive, more interactive and more innovative: Van Experience Live 2017

Welcoming all van owners and operators, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd is once again utilising the legendary Millbrook Proving Ground to play host to Van Experience Live, the ultimate test drive, from 20-30 June 2017.

The UK’s largest event of it’s kind is set to welcome almost 3,000 guests, who will be experiencing everything the Brand has to offer, including the UK premiere of the Vision Van, a unique X-Class immersive experience and a sneak preview on how Mercedes-Benz Vans will monitor uptime and vehicle status in the future.

There will be five main hands-on demonstration areas to help guests assess how Mercedes-Benz vans perform in all areas:

Keep Testing – A full range drive to experience the entire product line-up from Mercedes-Benz Vans, and compare them directly with competitor test vehicles through the famous hill course, city route and high speed bowl.

Keep Adapting – An opportunity to understand the innovative ways that Mercedes-Benz vans can be configured to offer the ultimate in bespoke solutions.

Keep Challenging – A testing off-road course to show the skills of the Sprinter 4×4 and 6×6 vehicles, with a focus on using vans to enable various lifestyle persuits.

Keep Innovating – A safety-focused activity, including handling on the wet grip experience.

Keep Moving – Situated in the heart of the event and focused on ‘yesterday, today, tomorrow’, visitors will be to experience all the Brand currently offers from Approved Used, GenuineParts and MobiloVan free roadside assistance, through to the innovative Vision Van concept and ideas for the future direction of the product.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, commented:

“Year after year, we continue to push the limits of this event and create new and exciting ways for our products and services to be put to the ultimate test.

“Van Experience Live is focused on providing, in the most interactive way possible, the ultimate test drive with a clear vision on the future of our vehicles; learning more about the upcoming X-Class and seeing the Vision Van concept vehicle in the UK for the first time.

“I am proud that our event is for all van operators – from one-van businesses to the biggest fleets across the country; we are committed to keeping all businesses moving.”

Experts will be on-hand all throughout the event to answer any questions, with dedicated, knowledgeable teams to helps guests get the most out of their day, and a greater understanding of how the unique products and services offered by Mercedes-Benz Vans help keep businesses moving.

In addition to the driving and learning to be had at this year’s Van Experience Live, there will also be exclusive offers available to attendees, which will be revealed on attendance.

Van Experience Live 2017 is a free event open to all van users, owners and operators, with free food and drink available throughout the day. Interested parties can register via www.MBVans.co.uk/VEL.

Throughout its 13-year history, Van Experience Live has welcomed nearly 19,000 guests testing more than 1,700 vans, covering 249,304 miles.

