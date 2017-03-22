IIHS: Redesigned Honda CR-V earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The redesigned Honda CR-V qualifies for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

Like the previous generation of the small SUV, the 2017 CR-V earns across-the-board good crashworthiness ratings. It is available with an optional front crash prevention system that earns a superior rating and acceptable-rated headlights.

When equipped with front crash prevention, the CR-V avoided collisions in the Institute’s 12 mph and 25 mph track tests. The system also has a forward collision warning system that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

The LED headlights that come with the CR-V’s Touring trim earn an acceptable rating. The halogen lights on the model’s other trim levels are rated marginal.

To earn the 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must have good ratings in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must have an available front crash prevention system with an advanced or superior rating and headlights that earn an acceptable or good rating.

