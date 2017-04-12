IGNIS – ranked high in the urban world

Suzuki is very pleased to announce that the IGNIS is a Runner-Up in the Urban Car category of the 2017 World Car of The Year. The compact crossover was voted highly commended by the judges at a ceremony at the New York International Motor Show on April 12th.

To qualify for the initial judging process, vehicles had to be less than four metres long, suitable in design for everyday use in an urban environment and also on sale across two Continents by the deadline of Spring 2017. At just 3.70 metres in length, the IGNIS Mini Crossover easily qualifed, it was shortlisted in January and became a finalist with two other new cars in March.

World Car of The Year Juror, Director and Vice-Chair Mike Rutherford comments: “Suzuki has seen off many rival manufacturers from all corners of the globe to become a 2017 World Car finalist.

As our 70-plus jurors have decided, Suzuki builds some of the finest small cars on the market – thus the IGNIS and Baleno being voted into our Top Five in the world, with IGNIS going on to be a Top three finalist, only narrowly missing out on being crowned World Urban Car winner. This astonishing success is all the more remarkable in view of its extremely low price tag. Here’s a great little crossover vehicle proving the point that a world class car can be very affordable”

The IGNIS was first launched in the Japanese domestic market, unveiled for Europe at the Paris Motor Show last Autumn and went on sale in January 2017. In addition to its stylish exterior design it features excellent visibility, compact dimensions and a spacious cabin with ample luggage space. It continues to be very popular with customers in the UK with sales of more than 3,200 since January.

Available from £10,249, IGNIS is powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine and can be specified with ALLGRIP four wheel drive. It also offers optional SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology on the SZ5 model that lowers CO2 emissions to 97g/km.

IGNIS qualifies for Suzuki’s latest campaign whereby new models registered until the end of June 2017 will receive the equivalent discount of three years Vehicle Excise Duty of £420 off the price of the car at point of sale. There are also numerous low rate PCP finance options available including a £162 per month offer for the SZ3 model with just £162 initial deposit required. This is a 49 month agreement with an optional final payment of £3,982 to keep the car.

